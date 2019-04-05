Kelowna RCMP coax crane climber down to ground

Kelowna RCMP were called to a dangerous stunt in the city’s downtown core early Friday.

A viewer captured video of police telling a man to climb down from a tower crane at a highrise construction site along Lawrence Avenue.

READ MORE: Developer adds second crane to highrise construction site in Kelowna

The incident took place at approximately 3 a.m.

“Climb down the ladder. Climb down the ladder,” voices can be heard on the video clip. “I didn’t mean to be any trouble. Climb down the ladder.”

RCMP have not commented on the incident.

The viewer who shot the video says the same thing happened at the exact location a month earlier.