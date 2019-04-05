Okanagan
April 5, 2019 8:03 pm

Kelowna RCMP coax crane climber down to ground

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Global News viewer sent cellphone video of police telling a man to climb down from a tower crane at a highrise construction site in Kelowna. The incident happened on April 5, 2019.

Kelowna RCMP were called to a dangerous stunt in the city’s downtown core early Friday.

A viewer captured video of police telling a man to climb down from a tower crane at a highrise construction site along Lawrence Avenue.

The incident took place at approximately 3 a.m.

“Climb down the ladder. Climb down the ladder,” voices can be heard on the video clip. “I didn’t mean to be any trouble. Climb down the ladder.”

RCMP have not commented on the incident.

The viewer who shot the video says the same thing happened at the exact location a month earlier.

