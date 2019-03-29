Developer adds second crane to highrise construction site in Kelowna
Big changes are coming to Kelowna’s skyline.
A second construction crane was being assembled for the One Water Street twin tower condo project at the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street.
WATCH BELOW (Aired May 25, 2018): One Water Street development launches sales on second tower in downtown Kelowna
Work has already begun on the first tower, a 36-storey structure. The second crane will help erect the neighbouring 29-storey condo building.
The 36-storey building will be the tallest in Kelowna when it’s complete in about two years.
