March 29, 2019 7:34 pm

Developer adds second crane to highrise construction site in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

A second crane has been erected at a construction site featuring two high-rise condos. The second condo will be 29 storeys in height and is being built one year ahead of schedule.

Big changes are coming to Kelowna’s skyline.

A second construction crane was being assembled for the One Water Street twin tower condo project at the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street.

WATCH BELOW (Aired May 25, 2018): One Water Street development launches sales on second tower in downtown Kelowna

Work has already begun on the first tower, a 36-storey structure. The second crane will help erect the neighbouring 29-storey condo building.

The 36-storey building will be the tallest in Kelowna when it’s complete in about two years.

