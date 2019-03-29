Developer adds second crane to highrise construction site in Kelowna

Big changes are coming to Kelowna’s skyline.

A second construction crane was being assembled for the One Water Street twin tower condo project at the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street.

Work has already begun on the first tower, a 36-storey structure. The second crane will help erect the neighbouring 29-storey condo building.

The 36-storey building will be the tallest in Kelowna when it’s complete in about two years.