Politics
December 5, 2018 9:11 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 10:20 am

Mayor touts building boom in Surrey, despite putting civic projects on hold

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, left, is sworn in during an inauguration ceremony in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, November 5, 2018 in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Brian Dennehy, City of Surrey *MANDATORY CREDIT*

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Brian Dennehy, City of Surrey
A A

While Surrey council is considering postponing a number of big civic projects to keep the city’s debt from ballooning, there is anything but a slow down in the private sector building boom.

READ MORE: Surrey draft budget includes 2.9 per cent tax increase, mayor says

Mayor Doug McCallum says over a dozen towers will be going up soon in the City Centre area.

Story continues below

“I can tell you there is approximately 14 to 15 high rise buildings that are in the stage of approaching our planning. Some are in our planning department to be built in our city centre.”

As well, he says the city’s partnering with the YMCA to build what he calls a ‘major community centre’ near the towers.

“We’ll be started literally next year as far as moving ahead.”

McCallum says work continues on the Clayton Community Centre and three new sheets of ice will be opening next year in the Bridgeview area.

READ MORE: Surrey mayor releases draft budget, shelving some projects to deal with debt

In the city’s draft budget released Monday, a number of projects were to be put on hold, including the Cloverdale Ice Complex, the Grandview Heights Community Centre and Library, the expansion of the Fleetwood Community Centre and Library, the relocation of the RCMP’s District Office, and land acquisition for a performing arts space.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clayton Community Centre
Doug McCallum
Surrey
Surrey building boom
Surrey City Centre
Surrey construction boom
Surrey Council
Surrey development

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News