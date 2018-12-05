Mayor touts building boom in Surrey, despite putting civic projects on hold

While Surrey council is considering postponing a number of big civic projects to keep the city’s debt from ballooning, there is anything but a slow down in the private sector building boom.

READ MORE: Surrey draft budget includes 2.9 per cent tax increase, mayor says

Mayor Doug McCallum says over a dozen towers will be going up soon in the City Centre area.

“I can tell you there is approximately 14 to 15 high rise buildings that are in the stage of approaching our planning. Some are in our planning department to be built in our city centre.”

As well, he says the city’s partnering with the YMCA to build what he calls a ‘major community centre’ near the towers.

“We’ll be started literally next year as far as moving ahead.”

McCallum says work continues on the Clayton Community Centre and three new sheets of ice will be opening next year in the Bridgeview area.

READ MORE: Surrey mayor releases draft budget, shelving some projects to deal with debt

In the city’s draft budget released Monday, a number of projects were to be put on hold, including the Cloverdale Ice Complex, the Grandview Heights Community Centre and Library, the expansion of the Fleetwood Community Centre and Library, the relocation of the RCMP’s District Office, and land acquisition for a performing arts space.