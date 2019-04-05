U of R Faculty Association ratify new collective bargaining agreement

A new collective bargaining agreement between the University of Regina and U of R Faculty Association (URFA) is now going to the school’s board of governors for final approval.

URFA membership has voted in favour of the four-year agreement, which was reached on March 26, the final day of mediation. Job action would have been a possibility starting on March 28 had the an agreement not been reached, and URFA had a strike mandate.

In an Apr. 3 news release, URFA praised the new deal for creating a new rank for sessional lecturers that teach equivalent to full time. A sticking point for URFA during the bargaining process was low wages for sessionals, compared to full time instructors.

READ MORE: U of R Faculty Association and university admin reach tentative agreement

Sessional lecturers are hired per class, but some carry the course load of a full time faculty member.

Other highlights for URFA include changes to the instructor/faculty ratio that will create a path for instructors to become assistant professors and increased contributions for members on a defined contribution pension plan.

URFA also noted that the bargaining team was able to push administration away from concessions they characterized as a “concerning shift away from research in the university’s mission statement”.

READ MORE: Strike possible as U of R administration and URFA fail to reach new agreement

The U of R’s negotiating team said they are pleased to hear URFA voted in favour of the new contract in a statement.

The agreement will go to the U of R board of governors on April 9 for final approval.