IN PHOTOS: Check out thousands of orchids in St. Albert this weekend

Did you know there are more than 30,000 species of orchids?

If you want to learn more about the beautiful blooms, the 42nd Annual Orchid Fair can help with that. The show, sale and competition celebrates the art of orchid growing, taking over the 15,000-square-foot Moonflower Room at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert.

“Orchid flowers are, I think, one of nature’s most amazing creations,” said Darrell Albert with the Orchid Society of Alberta.

“It’s the endless variety and the colour and the fragrance that’s really appealing. It becomes sort of an addiction — in my case particularly.”

Members of the horticulture organization bring their best flowers for display and judging. Competitors will be vying for best-in-class titles, which will be judged by members of the American Orchid Society. Those members use an international standard for judging, and it takes seven years of training to become accredited, according to Albert.

Vendors have come from as far as Ecuador and Taiwan with rare and unusual species of the plant.

Want to find out why your orchids always die?

Albert says gardeners who are looking to buy their first orchid or learn more about the plant can talk to the vendors about their level of experience.

“Many orchids are quite happy in your kitchen window… also, there are orchids you can actually grow in your garden, the hearty types as well,” he said.

But many are not so easy.

“Many orchids are challenging to grow,” Albert explained. “Some of these things come from a cloud forest in the Andes Mountains so you’ve got to simulate that environment to get these things to bloom.”

The fair runs until 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, and children 12 and under get in for free.