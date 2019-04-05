6 dead puppies, tied together, discovered in Simcoe: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk OPP are appealing to the public following a disturbing discovery in Simcoe.

READ MORE: Puppies rescued from ‘deplorable’ situation in Home Street house up for adoption

According to police, a resident accidentally trespassed onto a property while out walking her dog.

Police say she discovered the remains of six puppies and contacted OPP at roughly 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Gruesome discovery made by resident in #Simcoe. 6 dead puppies located with paws tied together. #NorfolkOPP investigating. https://t.co/84mxLouKjL — OPP West (@OPP_WR) April 5, 2019

“The puppies have been here for quite some time. They’re in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“However, I just went over there and had a look, and the rear paws are tied together.”

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are appealing to the public for tips.

“Anyone with information that may know someone who recently had a litter of puppies, five or six of them, and they don’t know what happened to those puppies, they’re being urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Norfolk County OPP,” Sanchuk said.