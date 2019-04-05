Crime
April 5, 2019 1:31 pm

6 dead puppies, tied together, discovered in Simcoe: Norfolk OPP

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a local resident discovered the remains of six dead puppies while out on a walk Friday morning.

Norfolk OPP are appealing to the public following a disturbing discovery in Simcoe.

According to police, a resident accidentally trespassed onto a property while out walking her dog.

Police say she discovered the remains of six puppies and contacted OPP at roughly 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“The puppies have been here for quite some time. They’re in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“However, I just went over there and had a look, and the rear paws are tied together.”

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are appealing to the public for tips.

“Anyone with information that may know someone who recently had a litter of puppies, five or six of them, and they don’t know what happened to those puppies, they’re being urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Norfolk County OPP,” Sanchuk said.

