Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of April 6

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

April is off to a great start with tons of great events happening all over Winnipeg.

1. Fresh start

Spring is certainly the time for sprucing things up, especially when it comes to our homes.

The Winnipeg Home + Garden Show is full of experts, who are full of great ideas on all sorts of projects.

These experts are both local business owners who are well-known throughout the community, and folks who are known a little more nationally, like HGTV Canada’s Carson Arthur and ‘Masters of Flip’ Dave and Kortney Wilson.

The show runs until Sunday at the RBC Convention Centre and it’s where you’ll find everything from landscaping and gardening ideas to paint colours and area rugs.

Friday the show runs from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday it runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets prices start at $5 and more info can be found here.

2. Reach for the stars

This Sunday, the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre will be packed with some of our province’s best athletes, all hoping to get their shot at the Olympics.

It’s called the RBC Training Ground and it’s a FREE event for athletes between 14 and 25 to show their stuff to Olympic officials.

Athletes with potential will be invited to the national final, which will see the top 30 competitors named RBC Future Olympians.

From there, they’ll receive the funding and resources they need to pursue their Olympic dreams.

So if you, or someone you know is between the ages of 14 and 25 and have ever thought of making it to the Olympic level, this could be your opportunity!

3. Girl’s Night Out

For the fourth year in a row now, the super popular Thunder From Down Under show is returning to Winnipeg.

It’s no surprise to see why the shows continue to sell out.

Billed as the ‘ultimate girl’s night out’, this award-winning Vegas revue combines professional dance routines, a little humour and of course hunky gentlemen.

You can catch Thunder From Down Under at the Club Regent Event Centre this Friday and Saturday.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For more info and tickets, click here.

Have a great weekend everyone!