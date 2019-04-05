Nova Scotia House of Assembly tartan unveiled

Province House was celebrating its Scottish roots on Friday as the Nova Scotia House of Assembly tartan was unveiled to much fanfare.
The tartan was made to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Province House this year.
It was designed by local fashion designer Veronica MacIsaac, whose parents own MacIsaac Kiltmakers in St. Peter’s, Richmond County.
The tartan features the colour green to represent the Legislative Chamber, red to represent the Red Chamber, black to represent the Speaker’s and clerks’ robes, gold to represent the mace, white to represent the laws passed and tan to show the sandstone exterior of Province House.
“On this monumental anniversary, it’s fitting that we celebrate our Scottish heritage with a commemorative tartan,” said Kevin Murphy, Speaker of the House of Assembly, in a news release.
“For many people of this province, a tartan represents the origins of their ancestors and speaks to their identity. This tartan reflects the past and future of the House of Assembly while paying tribute to Nova Scotia’s roots.”
April 6 also happens to be Tartan Day in Nova Scotia.
