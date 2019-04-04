Norfolk OPP investigating after ammo found at elementary school in Delhi

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk say a live round of ammunition was found lying on the ground at an elementary school in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk, who describes the round as “old and weathered,” says it was found by kids playing basketball on an outdoor court.

READ MORE: OPP find man passed out behind the wheel at gas station in Simcoe

Sanchuk praised one of the players who he said “did the right thing” and turned the ammo over to a teacher who in turn gave it to the principal of the school who then contacted police.

Investigators say there’s no threat to public safety and that the incident appears to be isolated.

Live round of ammunition located by student while playing basketball at elementary school in Delhi. #NorfolkOPP investigating. ^e https://t.co/qnx2aASTbY — OPP West (@OPP_WR) April 4, 2019