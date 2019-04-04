Winnipeg Jets’ Brandon Tanev returning to Winnipeg for further evaluation

The Winnipeg Jets will be without injured forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the regular season, and maybe more.

Tanev left the game in Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild in the first period after taking a harmless looking slash on his left hand. He’s now headed back to Winnipeg for further evaluation.

“Brandon will go back today,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters after Thursday’s game-day skate in Denver. “And we’ll get an assessment in the early part of next week as to the directions we’re going to go with it.”

Maurice was then asked if that meant surgery was a possibility for Tanev.

“I’m not a doctor,” Maurice said. “So we’re going to let a doctor look at it, and say what is the best way to deal with it.”

READ MORE: Jets’ Laine evolves from sublime scorer to all-around player

As of now, Tanev has not been ruled out for the start of the playoffs, and Maurice said they’ll have a further update on his status either Monday or Tuesday.

In 80 games this season, Tanev has 14 goals and 15 assists. The 27-year-old is also third in the NHL in hits with 278.

“He’s another kinda unique player in our lineup – big hitter. lots of speed, kills penalties for us,” he said. “So it’s a loss for sure.”

🎥 Paul Maurice provides an update on his lineup, the enthusiasm going into tonight’s game, and more prior to facing off against the Avalanche. #WPGvsCOL pic.twitter.com/q5AEFbm8g0 — x – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 4, 2019

READ MORE: Parise returns with 2 goals; Wild beat Jets 5-1

Par Lindholm will dress against the Colorado Avalanche in Tanev’s absence later on Thursday.

The Jets close out the regular season on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes and will open the playoffs likely next Wednesday or Thursday.