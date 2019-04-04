Vernon hoping composting bins will help environment, reduce greenhouse gas emissions

A pilot program to help the environment and reduce landfill waste is now underway in Vernon.

On Thursday, the city announced that two collection bins for organic material have been set up. The program’s goal, says the city, is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by composting organics.

The city said organic diversion through composting can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 90 per cent when compared to sending the same waste to the dump. The city hopes the pilot project will reduce up to 138 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

The two bins are located at city hall, in the parking lot next to the Community Services Building, and behind the Schubert Centre.

Anyone can deposit their organic materials in the bins. Acceptable materials include food scraps, paper and leaves and garden trimmings.

“Schubert Centre is an ideal location to try out waste diversion,” said Vernon mayor Victor Cumming. “The combination of housing density and the centre’s catering and meal services could potentially provide a viable organic waste diversion pilot.”

The city said the bins will be maintained by Spa Hills Compost and will be emptied weekly.

The city noted the project is funded through the Climate Action Revolving Fund. The fund was developed by the cty to fund projects that reduce GHG emissions generated by city operations.

Below are tips from the city regarding the organic bins. For more information or for residential pick up, check out the Spa Hills Compost website.

What can be composted?

Food scraps – including meat, raw or cooked, and fish and chicken bones.

Paper and paperboard – including:

Paper bags, newspapers, magazines, flyers, wax paper wrap, paper towel.

Paper boxes, milk cartons, take out cups, cereal and pizza boxes, food wrappers, egg cartons, drink trays, paper towel rolls.

Bamboo ware, wooden chopsticks.

Leaves and garden trimmings.

Leaves, trimmings, sticks, grass clippings, flowers, bulbs, seeds, weeds.

What can’t be composted?

Metal of any kind including:

Cans, containers, lids, aluminum foil, foil inserts.

Plastic of any kind including:

Containers, lids, cutlery, plant pots, ketchup or plastic packets, plastic box inserts, wrapping, ties.

Glass of any kind including:

Bottles, jars.

Styrofoam.

Pet waste.