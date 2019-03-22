Saskatoon councillors to discuss curbside compost pickup options

There’s a chance curbside compost pickup in Saskatoon could be delayed until 2023.

City councillors will be discussing new options on March 25 as the original plan to implement the program next year has been thrown out.

The city is looking at three options that each propose incremental property tax increases over the coming years. The specifics of those options, however, were not available at press time.

Officials are recommending a choice that would bring in the organics program in 2023 with one per cent tax increases for the next three years.

Saskatoon sits with the second-lowest waste diversion rate among Canadian cities.

