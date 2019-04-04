Public asked to weigh in on planned upgrades to Granville Bridge

The City of Vancouver has launched public consultations on the future of the Granville Bridge.

The city is proposing changes to the bridge to make it more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians, which could involve the removal of between two and four car lanes.

A report to council in January made the case for a separated cycling and pedestrian route down the centre of the bridge, which it said would be the most cost-effective option and avoid problems with the bridge’s ramps and the Granville Loops at its north end.

The work would be concurrent with already planned rehabilitation and seismic upgrades for the span.

The upgrades are envisioned as a part of the city’s 2040 plan and would fill gaps in Vancouver’s walking and cycling networks.

The city says the bridge was originally designed for high-volume freeways that were never built, and its car lanes are operating significantly below capacity.

The city is holding open houses from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 12 and 13 at City Lab at 511 West Broadway, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vancouver Public Library central branch at 350 W. Georgia St. on April 16.

Residents can also weigh in through an online survey, which is open until May 10.