Cambie Bridge bike lane approved by Vancouver city council

The City of Vancouver has approved plans to put a separated bike lane on the Cambie Bridge following its Jan. 17 council meeting.

A report from the city’s general manager of engineering Jerry Dobrovolny says a temporary protected bike lane will replace one southbound vehicle lane on the Cambie Bridge, saying the “east shared path is frequently too busy for those walking and cycling to feel safe and comfortable sharing the same space.”

The city says more than 80,000 bike trips were taken on the shared path last July, adding that June cycling volumes over the bridge have increased by 86 per cent since 2010.

The lane, which is expected to cost about $600,000, will be constructed in the first half of 2018.