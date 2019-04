A small section of City Park in Kelowna has been taped off by police after the discovery of a body on Thursday.

Kelowna RCMP put up yellow tape around a body on the beach at City Park. Multiple officers on scene right now investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body. Coroner has not yet arrived. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/G9jl4FItvw — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

Little is known so far about the incident, except that the deceased is a woman.

RCMP in #Kelowna on scene at City Park right now investigating a death. Unconfirmed reports say the body, under that white tarp, was pulled out of the lake. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/AWeRmKFutK — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

Here is a look at the coroner arriving on scene at City Park in #Kelowna after the discovery of a woman’s body. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/xUNN4N7OfY — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

Global News will update as more information becomes available.