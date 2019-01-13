Body pulled from Crowe River Bay area of Belmont Lake

The Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Fire Department recovered the body of Brian Tilbury, 47, of Kitchener, from the Crowe River Bay area of Belmont Lake on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Tilbury was last seen ice fishing on Belmont Lake in the Miles of Memories Road area on Saturday between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An OPP helicopter found Tilbury’s body on Sunday.

It will be transported to the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit at the Forensic Services and Coroners Complex in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

The case remains under investigation.

The Peterborough County OPP is advising people who use snowmobiles and ATVs to avoid driving on lakes and rivers. Drivers who must go on the ice should always check ice conditions beforehand, wear a floater suit, carry ice picks and make sure those ice picks are easily accessible, police say.