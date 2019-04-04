Suspended Kawartha Lakes driver charged with impaired driving, speeding: police

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces numerous driving charges following a vehicle stop on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP said an officer was driving an unmarked cruiser on Highway 35 when a vehicle allegedly passed at a “high rate of speed.”

The officer stopped the vehicle and suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Davis Fallis, 55, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available; operating a motor vehicle while prohibited; driving while suspended and speeding.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

