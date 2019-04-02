Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate woman’s death in Omemee

Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the weekend death of a woman.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers attended a James Street apartment building in the village of Omemee where they found a 23-year-old woman with vital signs absent.

Paramedics and the coroner’s office were called to the scene as the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have not offered any other details on the incident, other than to say its crime unit is being assisted by the Central Region Street Crime Unit in the “ongoing investigation.”

