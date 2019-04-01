Kawartha Lakes OPP seize cannabis from RIDE check, roadside fire call

Kawartha Lakes OPP report that officers seized cannabis in two separate incidents involving drivers on the weekend.

On Friday night, OPP were called to a small fire on the side of Golf Course Road, about 16 kilometres south of Lindsay. Upon arrival, an officer observed a vehicle parked near a small fire. The investigation led to the seizure of cannabis and the fire was extinguished without incident.

Karen Shaw, 42, was charged with having cannabis readily available while driving.

On Sunday night during a RIDE program check on Highway 7 near Kawartha Lakes Road 36, an officer approached a vehicle and investigated, seizing 3.7 grams of cannabis and charging the driver.

Austin Montaugue, 18, of Cobourg, was charged with driving with cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

“The OPP would like to remind motorists that when transporting cannabis, it cannot be within reach of any of the vehicle occupants,” OPP stated.

