Time for U.S. to drop ‘absurd’ steel tariffs, Chrystia Freeland says

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the “unjustified” and “illegal” imposition of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum by the U.S. as leverage in the new NAFTA talks is no longer needed as “the deal is done.”

Freeland told reporters in Washington, D.C., that the continued existence of the steel and aluminum duties makes ratifying the new NAFTA trade pact difficult for many Canadians to fathom.

