Almost 100 arrests in downtown Kelowna in past year

A year-long project addressing drug trafficking offences in Kelowna’s downtown core has resulted in almost 100 arrests and more than 170 charges.

Kelowna RCMP said its downtown enforcement unit proactively investigated and tackled drug trafficking offences between April 2018 and March 2019.

Twenty police officers were assigned to the project in an effort to reduce crime in the city’s downtown core.

The year-long endeavour resulted in the arrest of 95 people, who were subsequently charged with trafficking.

“Investigations such as these require our officers to be flexible, tenacious and committed in order to be successful and I believe our officers were just that,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster. “The number of charges approved by Crown counsel are a clear reflection of our officers’ determination to serve their community.”

Police said a total of 172 charges have been approved by Crown counsel against the 95 people.

According to police, the drugs seized during the investigation included fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

All 172 offences that have resulted in approved charges occurred in the downtown core.