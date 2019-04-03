2 people seriously injured in collision east of Lethbridge

A woman in her 50s had to be freed from the wreckage of an SUV after it collided with a truck near Coaldale, Alta., on Tuesday.

The collision happened in the intersection of Highway 512 and Range Road 205 at around 6:40 p.m.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said a Mitsubishi Pajero was travelling eastbound when a Ford F-350 turned left into the path of the vehicle.

Two people were in the Mitsubishi at the time. The 52-year-old driver, from Coaldale, suffered chest injuries that RCMP didn’t believe were life-threatening.

A passenger, 56, also from Coaldale, was pinned in the wreckage. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening lower-body injuries. Both were transported to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

The driver of the Ford F-350, a 27-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

RCMP closed down a section of Highway 512 for about four hours while they investigated and cleared debris from the road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP at (403) 329-5080 or Crime Stoppers.

The town of Coaldale is located about 15 kilometres east of Lethbridge.