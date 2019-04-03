Forge FC adds Canadians Anthony Novak, Klaidi Cela to inaugural roster

Hamilton’s Forge FC has signed two more locals ahead of the inaugural Canadian Premier League season: forward Anthony Novak and defender Klaidi Cela.

Novak, 24, made 18 appearances with League1 Ontario’s Oakville Blue Devils in 2018, winning the league’s Golden Boot with 20 goals and earning First Team XI All-Star honours.

Novak also spent time with the Blue Devils in 2016 and 2017, playing in 21 matches and recording 10 goals.

The six-foot-one native of Pickering, Ont., spent four years (2012-16) with the Lake Erie College Storm, making 65 appearances (60 starts) and registering 14 goals and seven assists overall.

Cela, 19, transferred to Sigma FC of League1 Ontario in 2018 after spending the previous two seasons (2016-18) with Grupo Desportivo da Gafanha in the Campeonato de Portugal.

The six-foot-three native of Mississauga, Ont., signed with the United Soccer League’s Toronto FC II in 2015 after excelling through the youth ranks at the club. He also participated in Canada’s U-15 (2013-14) and U-18 (2015-16) national team development camps.

Forge FC announced they will unveil their inaugural home and away kits on Thursday night at a release party at Endzone Bar and Grill.

The Hamilton-based soccer club will host York9 FC at Tim Hortons Field in the CPL’s first-ever match on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.