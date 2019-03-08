Hamilton’s Forge FC lands former Impact midfielder, Choinière

Forge FC made a splash with the signing of Canadian midfielder David Choinière.

The 22-year-old made five appearances, including one start, over three seasons (2016-18) with Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact.

Choinière’s agent, Nikos Mavromaras, recently told Montreal radio station CHMP that his client prefers the opportunity provided by Hamilton’s Canadian Premier League club over that of Ottawa Fury of the United Soccer League.

“We think it’s best for David to go to Hamilton. In my opinion, he will be better surrounded there than in Ottawa. I can’t say I believe in the Fury product. It’s a sporting choice.”

The signing of Choinière made waves among Canadian soccer fans on social media.

I'd argue that @ForgeFCHamilton is one David Choiniere away from running away with the league, but what do I know? — Shane Wagenaar (@WayneShagenaar) March 5, 2019

Wait, is this the same Choiniere who terrorized #DCU in preseason? https://t.co/28PBehSZqv — Lynden Gooch Fan Account (@hippynothipster) March 7, 2019

If David Choinière does land in Hamilton that would be another nice weapon in what is already #CanPL best midfield. — David Rowaan (@David_Rowaan) March 5, 2019

Choinière, a five-foot-eight, 152-pound native of Saint-Alexandre, Que., made 15 appearances with FC Montreal in the United Soccer League in 2016, scoring one goal. Choinière became the first player to successfully make the jump from FC Montreal to the first team, and made his MLS debut against New England on Oct. 23, 2016. He received the Fédération de Soccer du Québec (FSQ) Male Senior Player of Excellence award in 2016.

“We are very happy to be adding a player with David’s qualities to our club. He is an exciting attacking player who will bring another dimension to our attack,” said Bobby Smyrniotis, technical director and head coach of Forge FC. “Beyond his qualities on the pitch, he is a very mature young man who is confident in his abilities, and ready and committed to be an integral player of our club.”

Internationally, Choinière has one cap with Canada’s national soccer team during a friendly against Jamaica in 2017. Prior to turning pro, Choinière joined the Montreal Impact Academy in 2011, playing with the U-15, U-16, U-18 and U-20 teams. He made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2012 at the Copa de México de Naciones.

CPL teams continue to build their Canada-heavy rosters under league rules, which stipulate a maximum of seven foreign players on rosters of 20-23 players and a minimum of six Canadians in each starting 11.

Each club must also bring on three 21 or under Canadian players, who must combine for at least 1,000 minutes of play throughout the season.

Forge FC will host York9 FC in the inception of the “905 Derby” at Tim Hortons Field in the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural match Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

Admission to the opener is free of charge.