Victim suffers minor injuries in reported north London stabbing: police

One person suffered minor injuries in connection with an altercation in London’s north end.

London police told 980 CFPL they were called out to reports of a stabbing at an address on Limberlost Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

Officers say one person suffered minor injuries. Middlesex-London EMS also responded and told 980 CFPL the injured person suffered minor lacerations.

The victim was transported to hospital for further care and their age and gender are unknown at this time.

City police haven’t said if they have anyone in custody in connection with the case, but said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.