Work on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project ‘on schedule’: city report

Work on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project is said to be going “quickly and on schedule.”

A report to Surrey council from the city’s engineering department says recent experience gained from the construction of the Evergreen SkyTrain line is helping to move the project forward.

TransLink says it has secured an engineering team, and is working on setting up design requirements, including guideway placement and the number and location of stations.

Based on TransLink’s proposed work plan and pending approval of the business case by senior levels of government, the request for qualifications and procurement is expected next spring with construction starting in 2021 and start of service ready by 2025.

The first round of public consultation is slated to start Monday and run through April 26.

