April 2, 2019 11:34 pm

Tower falls at Imperial Oil site in Sarnia, ‘high flaring’ seen from the site: company statement

The Imperial Oil (Esso) refinery at Sarnia, Ontario with pollution from smokestacks and city streets.

The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host
The sirens at Imperial Oil’s facility in Sarnia were activated after a tower fell there, and “high flaring” could be seen from the site on Tuesday night, said a statement posted to Facebook.

All workers were accounted for after the tower fell, triggering a “CVECO Code 6” — an alert suggesting that “full traffic control is requested in designated areas.”

Imperial activated an incident command centre and said it’s working with local authorities.

Emergency personnel were spraying water on the structure and community members were notified that they could see “high flaring” from the site.

“This measure is part of our emergency response processes,” the Facebook statement said.

“We have initiated air monitoring as a precaution.”

In a statement, Sarnia police said the Sarnia Primary Control Group and the Aamjiwnaang First nation are together monitoring the situation at Imperial Oil.

Police said a tower collapsed inside the plant along the west side of Vidal Street South.

There was no emergency offsite impact, they added. Police also warned of increased controlled flaring at the site.

