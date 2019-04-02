Calgary’s 2019 census is now online

Calgary’s 2019 civic census is now available online, the city said Tuesday.

Starting April 1, residents will receive an access code in the mail that can be used to complete the census online. If people don’t receive an access code by April 9 or have lost it, they can request a new one.

“The census online is fast and simple to use,” said Laura Kennedy, city clerk at the City of Calgary, in a Tuesday news release.

“Census data is important to the City of Calgary as it helps us make informed decisions to plan city services that Calgarians use every day.”

Data is used by:

the city to plan services concerning roads, transit, recreation and water.

public and separate school boards for enrolment predictions and decisions on future schools.

the Alberta government for determining per capita grant allocations.

All information provided during the census process is confidential and secure, the city stressed.

“Census data is available on a city-wide basis or by geographic areas such as communities, never identifying individuals or single dwellings,” a city news release said.

Once this year’s data is compiled, results will be ready in July, city officials said.

The city won’t call Calgarians and knock on doors until after the provincial election, on April 22. Census assistance can be reached at 311.

READ MORE: ‘A Google of sorts’ — The wacky and wonderful calls into Calgary’s 311

Online censuses were launched in Calgary in 2015.