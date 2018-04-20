City of Calgary begins collecting data for 2018 census

The city has started to collect information from Calgarians for the 2018 census.

In a statement, the city said its census takers began knocking on doors on Friday.

The city is urging Calgarians to fill out the questionnaire, which is used for “a variety of planning and program service delivery purposes.”

“The information is also used by a variety of outside agencies and is made publically available to all Calgarians,” city clerk Laura Kennedy said.

Calgarians can recognize a census taker by their photo identification, which is issued by the city.

Any information given to a census taker is confidential, the city added.

If you’re not home when the census taker comes by your house, there are some steps you can take, they said.

You can call the number provided on the blue callback slip.

Calgarians can also call the Election and Census Office at 403-476-4100 to provide their information by phone.

There is also the option to fill out the census online.

The city said results from the 2018 census will be released approximately three months after census collection is complete.