Winnipeg city councillor wants changes to crosswalk where 4-year-old was killed

A Winnipeg city councillor wants to see changes made to a crosswalk where a four-year-old girl was hit and killed last month.

Point Douglas councillor Vivian Santos introduced a motion at a public works committee meeting Tuesday to install an “enhanced lighting pedestrian corridor” at the corner of Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue, which would feature a flashing red light when a pedestrian crosses.

Four-year-old Galila Habtegergish and her mother were recent arrivals to the city from Eritrea when they were hit on March 18. Galila died in hospital. Her mother survived, but family members say she is unlikely to ever walk again.

A GoFundMe account for the family has raised nearly $20,000 as of Tuesday evening.

A report studying the intersection to see if the changes are needed will be delivered back to the public works committee in 90 days.

