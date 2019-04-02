Kelowna man charged with four counts of robbery

A Kelowna man suspected of robbing four gas stations within a 24-hour period has been arrested, RCMP announced on Tuesday.

Police say Kyle Watts-Watling, 25, was arrested on March 30 in connection to the robberies on March 28.

The first reported robbery was at the Shell gas station on Highway 33 at 7:45 p.m. When police arrived to investigate, they received reports that the Super-Save gas station, located just blocks away on Highway 33, was getting robbed.

Later that night, the Super-Save was robbed a second time, with an Esso gas station along Highway 97 also getting robbed.

Police said evidence led them to believe it was the same suspect who committed the robberies.

“This investigation unfolded quickly and our investigators worked diligently to collect evidence that resulted in a swift apprehension of the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

Kelowna RCMP say Watts-Watling, who is reportedly known to police, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 15.