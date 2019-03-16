Crime
Kelowna RCMP apprehend suspect in Saturday bank robbery

A TD Canada Trust branch along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna was robbed shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

A Kelowna man was arrested Saturday morning shortly after he allegedly robbed a bank.

According to the RCMP, the TD Canada Trust on Harvey Avenue was robbed just minutes after 8 a.m., when a man allegedly entered the branch, approached a teller and demanded money.

A note on the doors of the TD Canada Trust branch, stating that it was closed on Saturday morning due to an emergency situation.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they flooded the area and established a perimeter while searching for the suspect.

“Our front-line officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon and managed to take that suspect into police custody without incident.”

Police say the 58-year-old man is in custody and is facing potential charges.

