Kelowna RCMP apprehend suspect in Saturday bank robbery

A Kelowna man was arrested Saturday morning shortly after he allegedly robbed a bank.

According to the RCMP, the TD Canada Trust on Harvey Avenue was robbed just minutes after 8 a.m., when a man allegedly entered the branch, approached a teller and demanded money.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they flooded the area and established a perimeter while searching for the suspect.

“Our front-line officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road South,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Those officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop with the black Dodge Neon and managed to take that suspect into police custody without incident.”

Police say the 58-year-old man is in custody and is facing potential charges.