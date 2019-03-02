Crime
March 2, 2019 3:44 pm
Updated: March 2, 2019 3:46 pm

Cranbrook man receives 3-year sentence for 2018 Revelstoke bank robbery

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Cranbrook man was sentenced to three years in jail earlier this month for robbing a Revelstoke bank in 2018.

File / Global News
A A

On Friday, Revelstoke RCMP announced that Henry Jon Christian Harder of Cranbrook was sent to jail for robbing a TD Bank branch in Revelstoke last year.

Harder received a sentence of three years in connection with the robbery.

READ MORE: Bank robbed in Kelowna

According to police, the bank on 1st St. West was robbed on April 6, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., when a lone adult male entered the branch and demanded money. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the scene in a blue Pontiac Sunfire.

WATCH: Video shows New Orleans shootout between robbery suspect and police that wounded 5

By using video surveillance and witness accounts, police said, they were able to identify the man. And on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Cranbrook RCMP arrested Harder, 32, without incident.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP charge man in connection to afternoon bank robbery spree

Police said that Harder pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. On Wednesday, Feb. 6 in Revelstoke, he was sentenced to three years in custody and was also given a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Revelstoke RCMP added they were appreciative of all the public contributions regarding this incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bank robbed
Bank Robbery
British Columbia
Cranbrook
Crime
jail sentence
lifetime firearms prohibition
Okanagan
RCMP
Revelstoke
Revelstoke RCMP
Sentencing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.