Cranbrook man receives 3-year sentence for 2018 Revelstoke bank robbery
On Friday, Revelstoke RCMP announced that Henry Jon Christian Harder of Cranbrook was sent to jail for robbing a TD Bank branch in Revelstoke last year.
Harder received a sentence of three years in connection with the robbery.
According to police, the bank on 1st St. West was robbed on April 6, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., when a lone adult male entered the branch and demanded money. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the scene in a blue Pontiac Sunfire.
By using video surveillance and witness accounts, police said, they were able to identify the man. And on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Cranbrook RCMP arrested Harder, 32, without incident.
Police said that Harder pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. On Wednesday, Feb. 6 in Revelstoke, he was sentenced to three years in custody and was also given a lifetime firearms prohibition.
Revelstoke RCMP added they were appreciative of all the public contributions regarding this incident.
