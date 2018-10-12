Police take down man allegedly attempting to rob a Kingston bank

Kingston police apprehended a man on Friday who allegedly tried to rob a downtown bank and charged at a police officer with a weapon.

Kingston police media officer Const. Cam Mack said the man entered the TD Bank at the corner of Princess and Wellington streets on Friday afternoon and allegedly threatened people with a knife.

According to Mack, the man smashed glass in a bank vestibule. The man then allegedly demanded cash and then threatened people inside the bank before leaving without injuring anyone or obtaining any cash.

According to Ian Farrell, a witness to the incident, when a police officer instructed the suspect to stop, the man allegedly started walking towards the officer with the knife in his hand. Mack says that the man in fact charged at the officer.

Farrell said the officer then drew his gun and demanded the suspect to stop and to get down. The man then allegedly kept walking away from the officer down the street, where he reached an intersection, said Farrell.

“He was almost hit by a truck, and that is when a second officer came running down to help. I yelled out ‘he’s got a knife’ to inform him,” said Farrell. “They were down the street behind some cars and garbage cans but the suspect was tackled to the ground.”

Farrell says he believes the man was impaired at the time of the incident, although this was not confirmed by Kingston police.

According to Mack, the officer followed the man and stopped him on Brock Street, where he allegedly resisted arrest and refused to show his hands.

During a search of the man, police say they found a box cutter and screwdriver. Police say the man dropped the knife, which was eventually recovered.

The 31-year-old Kingston man will be facing charges of robbery, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a police officers while carrying concealed weapon, three counts of assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.