Kingston police investigating robbery at Princess Street bank

Kingston police are looking for a man they say robbed a Princess Street bank on Tuesday.

Police were stationed outside the Scotiabank at 863 Princess St. on Tuesday after an alleged robbery occurred just after 1 p.m.

Kingston police are looking for a lone male suspect, who they say entered the bank and demanded cash. According to police, no weapon was used or seen.

The man allegedly handed the teller a note demanding cash, and then exited the bank at 1:07 p.m., heading north through the parking lot. He was last seen heading east on Concession Street.

The man is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build, short dark hair and no facial hair. The man looks to be in his 30s, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police have released security footage of the man hoping that someone may recognize him. They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

