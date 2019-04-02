Former MLAs accuse N.S. education minister of ‘pattern of inappropriate behaviour’

Two former MLAs are accusing Education Minister Zach Churchill of aggressive and threatening behaviour in the workplace.

The allegations are laid out in two letters, sent on April 1 to Speaker Kevin Murphy, Premier Stephen McNeil, PC Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

Global News has read the letters, both of which reference incidents that allegedly happened before the election in 2017. The names of the senders were redacted.

In one letter, a former NDP MLA says an altercation happened after budget estimates. The MLA says Churchill “approached me when I exited the chambers and, using profane language, berated me verbally.”

The MLA also accuses Churchill of physical contact, saying he “poked me in the shoulder, pushing me backwards while threatening me with his face very close to mine.”

The second letter details an alleged incident in the legislature.

This former NDP MLA alleges that then-Natural Resources Minister Churchill came across the aisle after a heated question period, yanking the member on the shoulder. The letter says the physical contact “was totally unexpected” and frightened the MLA, and says that incident coupled with recent allegations of an altercation between Churchill and Houston indicates a “pattern of inappropriate behaviour.”

Both letters say the incidents were reported to the premier.

Maureen MacDonald, who was interim NDP leader from 2013 to 2016, confirms she remembers an altercation between Churchill and a member of her own caucus after question period. She tells Global News she took it to the premier.

Churchill denies the allegations. In a statement to Global News, the minister said he has been made aware of the allegation and does “not recall either of the incidents in question.”

“What I can say is I would never touch another Member of the Legislative Assembly in the manner suggested,” Churchill stated.

“I have never hid the fact that I am passionate about certain issues, especially those affecting my riding and the people of Yarmouth. I have always believed the Legislature to be a place to debate policy but it seems of late some members of the opposition are more interested in coordinated personal attacks.”

A request for an interview with Churchill was declined as he says he is busy with family.