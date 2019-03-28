Legislature’s policies would keep Houston’s next steps under wraps

What will come of the alleged physical altercation between Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Zach Churchill may remain under wraps for the foreseeable future, as policy within the legislature keeps the details from being shared openly.

The legislature returned to its usual proceedings the day after the allegations were brought forward by the Opposition leader which prompted a walk out protest by the entire PC caucus.

Now, where their story goes from here is likely to be kept quiet as matters like this are bound by a confidentiality clause.

“We’re looking at what’s available under that process and looking at all the different options,” Houston admitted without going much further. “The policies of the legislature have a strict confidentiality clause so they wouldn’t really entitle me to say whether we have filed, have not filed, what we’re doing.”

Speaker of the House Kevin Murphy confirmed this to be the case, but was understandably unable to confirm anything else.

“It is a policy that’s there for everybody’s protection and there is nothing more that I can say in terms of this particular incident, whether that particular policy has been implemented or triggered or not,” Murphy said.

Churchill maintains that the incident did not take place as Houston alleges.

Churchill maintains that the incident did not take place as Houston alleges. His account is that after a few choice words between the two he attempted to shake the PC leader’s hand, prompting the “take your hands off me” comment from Houston that was overheard by at least two other members.

He said that typically he and Houston have kept their disagreements on the floor of the legislature, with incidents like this being uncommon at Province House.

While admittedly not proud of the recent argument, Churchill asserted that he’s passionate about Yarmouth ferry, the source of the dispute, and takes exception to it being treated “flippantly.”

He also indicated he would be open to some sort of mediation between Houston and himself, although that sentiment doesn’t seem mutual.

“If there is an opportunity to sincerely sit down and talk about it that’s something I’m open to if I believe it could be productive,” Churchill said. “If not then it’s best we leave our debate for the chamber.”

“The minister has made it very clear he does not want me to speak about the Yarmouth ferry,” said Houston. “So until you can reconcile those two things, I don’t know where we go.”

