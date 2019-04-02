Nova Scotia elementary school embraces Autism Acceptance Month

April is Autism Acceptance Month in Canada and advocates for equitable access to supports and resources for those living with autism are calling on the federal government to lead and implement a National Autism Spectrum Disorder strategy.

“We know that services and supports vary significantly across the country and this national blueprint calls for full and equitable access to services and resources for individuals on the Autism Spectrum and their families,” Cynthia Carroll said, the chair of the Canadian Autism Spectrum Disorder Alliance (CASDA).

The need for a national autism spectrum disorder strategy was first highlighted in 2007 when Senator Jim Munson helped lead a Senate inquiry into the challenges faced by those with autism and their families across Canada.

As far as the eye can see. They came with one voice today on Parliament Hill -the voice of autism and the call for a #NationalAutismStrategy. Very moving as parents showed pictures of their children. Momentum is building . All governments must pay attention . ⁦@ASDalliance⁩ pic.twitter.com/Jc6GBnsdVb — Jim Munson (@SenatorMunson) March 31, 2019

A rally was held this week in Ottawa, one on Parliament Hill and also through a press conference hosted by CASDA, where a blueprint was presented calling for a National ASD Strategy was presented.

“Autism is a non-partisan issue and so we really need to come together as a greater community and provide the continued supports and services that families and individuals need across their lifespan,” Carroll said.

One Nova Scotian who lent her voice to the push in Ottawa was Allison Garber, mother to Hugh Garber, a nine-year-old boy living with autism.

“I think we’ll continue to see provinces and territories making policy decisions in silos if a national autism strategy isn’t put into place and that’s problematic,” she said.

As a way to celebrate the diverse characteristics people living with autism have, Garber’s elementary school is participating in Autism Acceptance Spirit Week.

Students at @basinviewdrive are celebrating Autism Acceptance Month by participating in Autism Acceptance Spirit Week. pic.twitter.com/xNUKqhDDeK — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) April 2, 2019

“It’s an opportunity to inform, to celebrate autism here at Basinview. So, each day we celebrate a certain aspect of diversity,” Ken Marchand said, principal of Basinview Drive Community School.

Garber will soon be published for an article he wrote about living with autism.

The third-grader was beaming with pride as he read his words.

“Autism means you’re smart. It means to me that my brain works differently. It’s okay to have autism,” he said.

Hugh Garber is a nine-year-old student who will soon be published in @AutisticsAloud for an article he wrote about living with autism. pic.twitter.com/FmE9q8jLLP — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) April 2, 2019

With the federal election coming up this fall, Carroll hopes Ottawa seriously considers taking action with implementing the blueprint.