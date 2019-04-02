Kingston city staff recommend permanent use of mobile parking app

After a successful trial run of the HONK mobile parking app, Kingston city staff are recommending the app be used on a more permanent basis and expanded to all surface parking lots within the Limestone City.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to pay for your parking to extend that parking session so that you don’t have to worry about getting a parking ticket,” said Ian Semple, the City of Kingston’s director of transportation services.

Semple says the app brought in just under $300,000 in parking revenue for 2018 from roughly 95,000 unique transactions. That accounted for approximately 18 per cent of revenue from all city-owned surface parking lots.

Kingston city council will vote on the program expansion on Tuesday evening, but it won’t include on-street parking just yet except for accessible parking spots.

According to Semple, the technology isn’t quite where it needs to be to facilitate mobile payments for on-street parking.