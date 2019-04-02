Man arrested after allegedly groping male jogger at Thetis Lake near Victoria

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man who was jogging at Thetis Lake this week.

West Shore RCMP said the alleged incident happened in the View Royal Park around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the man was running around the lake when he encountered another man on a part of the trail. According to police, the jogger then moved over to let the other man pass.

When the suspect got closer, he allegedly grabbed the victim’s genitals then walked away.

“This is a disturbing crime. The victim was obviously in shock but was able to record the suspect on his cellphone as he was walking away,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“The recording assisted police in identifying the suspect, who has since been arrested for sexual assault. No other reports of sexual assault of this nature have been reported to police.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP.