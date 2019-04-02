Canada
April 2, 2019 1:52 pm

Ontario correctional workers get 4-year-contract, 7.5% wage increase

By Staff The Canadian Press

The general inmate facility is shown during a media tour of the Toronto South Detention Centre in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A A

TORONTO – An arbitrator has awarded a four-year contract to Ontario’s correctional workers.

The union for the workers calls the deal a win for its members and notes it features an average 7.5 per cent wage increase over the life of the deal.

READ MORE: Ontario government to fund new, comprehensive mental health program for provincial police officers

Chris Jackel, the chair for the corrections division of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, says the deal is retroactive to 2018.

He says the main bargaining issues included wages and psychological benefits.

READ MORE: Ontario government offers public servants contract extensions, 7.5% raises

Jackel says a per session cap on psychologist visits has been eliminated, which will help the roughly 20 per cent of workers who are off due to operational stress injuries.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
arbitrator
Chris Jackel
Correctional Workers
Ontario Public Service Employees Union
Ontario's correctional workers
psychological benefits

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.