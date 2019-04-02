11-month-old airlifted to hospital after suffering head injury at Langford daycare, RCMP investigating

Westshore RCMP are investigating after an 11-month-old girl suffered a head injury at a daycare in Langford.

The girl has been taken to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Const. Nancy Saggar said details about what led to the injury, which occurred on March 29, are unclear.

READ MORE: Health authority denies liability in East Vancouver daycare death lawsuit

“Whether or not there was a fall or where it took place, that’s something that investigators are obviously going to be looking at,” Saggar said.

“All the parties need to be spoken to. I think there are definitely challenges in this investigation, given the fact that one section of the parties are now off the island and in a different location. So it creates a little bit of a backlog for us.”

Saggar said the daycare has been fully co-operative. No charges have been laid and police are not naming the daycare.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the child’s family says the mother went to pick her daughter up from daycare and the young girl “was just sitting down for a snack and had started projectile vomiting.”

The daycare provider then said the girl had fallen and injured her face.

READ MORE: Victoria daycare operator says she’s got the space, but can’t find staff to open

The girl was rushed to local hospital and then airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

According to an update on the Gofundme page, the girl may have a suffered a skull fracture.

Minister of Child and Family Development Katrine Conroy said she couldn’t get into specifics about the case, but said licensing officers from Island Health will be investigating.

She did not say whether the daycare is licensed or not.

More to come…