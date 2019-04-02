More than 40 patients come forward after allegations N.B. nurse inappropriately induced labour

A New Brunswick health authority says more than 40 patients have come forward since a Moncton nurse was accused of inappropriately administered a labour-inducing drug to pregnant women.

Horizon Health spokeswoman Emely Poitras issued a statement today saying the allegations, which have resulted in a criminal investigation, have upset many families.

The health authority is encouraging patients to call a toll-free number if they have concerns.

Poitras says Horizon Health will arrange for a member of its obstetrics team to answer questions.

A spokesman for the Moncton Hospital confirmed on the weekend that the registered nurse had been fired after at least two pregnant women were allegedly given the drug oxytocin inappropriately.

Dr. Ken Gillespie, the hospital’s chief of staff, said the pregnant women required emergency intervention – but he confirmed the mothers and their babies were not harmed.