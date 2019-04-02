Crime
April 2, 2019 11:17 am

More than 40 patients come forward after allegations N.B. nurse inappropriately induced labour

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Details about a registered nurse being fired at the Moncton Hospital have startled the community.

A A

A New Brunswick health authority says more than 40 patients have come forward since a Moncton nurse was accused of inappropriately administered a labour-inducing drug to pregnant women.

Horizon Health spokeswoman Emely Poitras issued a statement today saying the allegations, which have resulted in a criminal investigation, have upset many families.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Union ‘very concerned’ after New Brunswick nurse allegedly gave women drug to induce labour

The health authority is encouraging patients to call a toll-free number if they have concerns.

Poitras says Horizon Health will arrange for a member of its obstetrics team to answer questions.

A spokesman for the Moncton Hospital confirmed on the weekend that the registered nurse had been fired after at least two pregnant women were allegedly given the drug oxytocin inappropriately.

WATCH: Hospital fires nurse after women given inappropriate drug to induce labour

Dr. Ken Gillespie, the hospital’s chief of staff, said the pregnant women required emergency intervention – but he confirmed the mothers and their babies were not harmed.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Forced labour
Horizon Health
induced labour
Ken Gillespie
Moncton Hospital
Mother
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Nurses Union
New Brunswick RCMP
Oxytocin
Pregnant Mothers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.