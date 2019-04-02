Canada
April 2, 2019 11:29 am

Apartment fire forces 4 West Island families from their homes

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Four families were forced from their homes after a fire damaged an apartment building in Dollard-des-Omeaux.

A A

Four families were forced out of their homes on Monday night after a fire damaged an apartment building in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in Montreal’s West Island.

The blaze started around 9 p.m. in a multi-unit building on Sources Boulevard.

READ MORE: Former Halifax firetruck goes up in flames in Montreal’s West Island

Officials say the fire broke out in a third-floor apartment and spread to the roof.

Firefighters say they quickly controlled the flames, and four apartments were damaged.

READ MORE: Popular West Island restaurant destroyed by fire

The four families have been taken in by the Red Cross as an investigation is being conducted into what happened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
apartment fire Dollard-Des Ormeaux
DDO
DDO fire
Dollard-Des Ormeaux fire
Dollard-des-Omeaux
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal fires
Red Cross
West Island
West Island fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.