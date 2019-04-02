Apartment fire forces 4 West Island families from their homes

Four families were forced out of their homes on Monday night after a fire damaged an apartment building in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in Montreal’s West Island.

The blaze started around 9 p.m. in a multi-unit building on Sources Boulevard.

Officials say the fire broke out in a third-floor apartment and spread to the roof.

Firefighters say they quickly controlled the flames, and four apartments were damaged.

The four families have been taken in by the Red Cross as an investigation is being conducted into what happened.