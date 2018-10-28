Former Halifax firetruck goes up in flames in Montreal’s West Island

A firetruck was engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Montreal’s West Island.

You may recognize the truck from the Lachute Santa Claus parade and the Hudson Saint-Patrick’s parade. But if you are from Halifax, you may recognize it from the 1990s, when it was in operation with the city’s fire department. ​

READ MORE: 3-alarm fire forces evacuation of 20 people in Côte-des-Neiges-NDG

The vehicle is a retired 1990 E-One truck that was sold to a private owner in Montreal by the Halifax Regional Fire Department, according to a member of the Halifax Fire Department.

The owner had invested “a good deal of money” into restoring it and bringing it up to code, according to Montreal fire Chief David Shelton.

Fire truck fire on Montreal’s West Island. Very sad to see the family that restored and kept the truck devastated by the loss. They were in it when the fire started. Tried to stop it, no luck. pic.twitter.com/7JMFH1qmZZ — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) October 28, 2018

The man was driving back from camping with with his family when he experienced mechanical issues and noticed a smell. He then decided to pull over on the service road of Highway 40 near Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. At that point, the vehicle spontaneously caught fire.

Yep, one of our 1990 E-One Quints. So sad to see… pic.twitter.com/JRz0aCl0lP — Fyrman (@Fyrman162) October 28, 2018

Eight firefighters were on the scene along with a ladder truck and two pumps. They managed to extinguish the fire, but the vehicle is damaged beyond repair.

READ MORE: Montreal fire department warning about dangers of kitchen fires

“The way it burned, it damaged all the compartments and the tires blew out,” Shelton told Global News. No injuries were reported.

— With files from Phil Carpenter and Mike Armstrong

WATCH: Fire prevention week kicks off in Montreal