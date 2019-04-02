‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer released as tickets go on sale

On Tuesday, the final trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released and advance tickets went on sale, which resulted in numerous websites becoming clogged with traffic.

The final teaser for the highly-anticipated Marvel movie is about one-minute long and gives fans a look at more footage of what to expect from Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) reunites with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) and ends his feud with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after Captain America: Civil War.

READ MORE: On the Radar: Our April entertainment picks

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel appears flying the rest of the Avengers into space.

“You could not live with your own failure,” Thanos says. “Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

WATCH BELOW: Captain Marvel joins the Avengers in new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

Evans, Downey, and Larson star in Avengers: Endgame beside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, Karan Gillan’s Nebula, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer: Captain Marvel joins the team of superheroes

Tickets for the Marvel film are now on sale everywhere tickets are sold.

Shortly after advance tickets went on sale, #AvengersEndgameTickets was trending on Twitter, with many fans explaining their troubles with the clogged theatre websites.

Did I purchase #AvengersEndgametickets at 6 am for fear of missing out?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/vZcm51d0Eg — h. (@MrHDiMarco) April 2, 2019

People on the movie theater sites this morning #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/IrdeeoFwtJ — amalthea (@hidetheemoon) April 2, 2019

everyone competing for tickets when odeon finally decides to load #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/m30GhZ4Qxv — nat || gotham spoilers (@valeskalester) April 2, 2019

I have gotten tickets to concerts easier than trying to get tickets for this movie. This is just insane! #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/u4m4Zb2lLs — Sandra W (@Sunshine881981) April 2, 2019

me typing in my credit card information to buy endgame tickets #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/7DWLJQPsmi — dani (@marvelownsmee) April 2, 2019

Wow! Never did I imagine waiting in a digital line to buy movie tickets. Movie event of our generation!!!#avengersendgame #Avengers #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/mq0Ur5Gcp9 — T4S (@talesof4seasons) April 2, 2019

How it feels to read tweets about #AvengersEndgametickets after you easily secured yours. pic.twitter.com/4Ojdw1cITa — Angelica Jusino (@angeliKITTYx) April 2, 2019

Me: I don’t like superhero movies

Me when #AvengersEndgametickets went on sale: pic.twitter.com/GzWjXHt0WU — Teetat Srethbhakdi (@teamteetat) April 2, 2019

READ MORE: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer — The remaining superheroes assemble

In one Canadian theatre, fans will have the chance to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before at the Marvel Studios’ 22-Movie Marathon. Starting Tuesday, April 23, fans will be able to see every film in the MCU, culminating with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 25.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers’ ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to 22 films, Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on Friday, April 26.

Watch the final trailer in the video above.