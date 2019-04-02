Surrey councillor wants development along SkyTrain route put on hold, for now

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke would like to see a freeze on development along the SkyTrain route down the Fraser Highway.

She has served a “notice of motion” to council, calling for a hold on development applications along the route, until council reviews and approves a new land-use plan for the corridor, likely for an eight- to 10-month period.

She says this interim hold for development applications would not include social, student or below-market affordable housing.

Locke says the idea is to limit speculation and make the best use of the lands for supporting SkyTrain and residents.

“Well, there are kind of two purposes. One is for the speculation part of it and more importantly to me, is to make sure we have all of the infrastructure in place or at least potentially in place, so we know where we are going with the development along the corridor.”

Meanwhile, public consultation on the Surrey SkyTrain project is to begin later in April.

