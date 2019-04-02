OPP investigate fatal crash on QEW Niagara
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on the QEW Niagara, Fort Erie-bound between Lyons Creek and Sodom Road.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and one person was pronounced dead after a vehicle rollover.
The right lane towards Fort Erie remains blocked as police investigate the crash.
