OPP investigate fatal crash on QEW Niagara

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on the QEW Niagara, Fort Erie-bound between Lyons Creek and Sodom Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and one person was pronounced dead after a vehicle rollover.

The right lane towards Fort Erie remains blocked as police investigate the crash.

