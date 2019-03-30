Traffic
March 30, 2019 10:18 am

Man dead after serious single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

The car was severely damaged in the collision.

Peel Regional Police
A A

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in Port Credit early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore and Stavebank roads around 2:25 a.m. for reports of a crash. They located the vehicle, which was severely damaged, and the injured driver.

READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Downsview area

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Images from the scene suggest that the car crashed into a light standard and broke apart before coming to a rest in front of a CIBC bank in the area.

There is no word on what caused the collision.

READ MORE: TTC bus crashes into homes in Scarborough

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Crime
Lakeshore Road
Lakeshore Road and Stavebank
Mississauga crash
Port Credit
Port Credit Crash
Traffic

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.