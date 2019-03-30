Man dead after serious single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in Port Credit early Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore and Stavebank roads around 2:25 a.m. for reports of a crash. They located the vehicle, which was severely damaged, and the injured driver.
READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Downsview area
A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Images from the scene suggest that the car crashed into a light standard and broke apart before coming to a rest in front of a CIBC bank in the area.
There is no word on what caused the collision.
READ MORE: TTC bus crashes into homes in Scarborough
Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.