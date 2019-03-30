Man dead after serious single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in Port Credit early Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Lakeshore and Stavebank roads around 2:25 a.m. for reports of a crash. They located the vehicle, which was severely damaged, and the injured driver.

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Images from the scene suggest that the car crashed into a light standard and broke apart before coming to a rest in front of a CIBC bank in the area.

There is no word on what caused the collision.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau is now investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.