1 in life-threatening condition after fire at downtown Toronto apartment building

Officials say a person is in life-threatening condition after a fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Jameson Avenue, just north of King Street West, at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the fire happened in a sixth floor unit.

Toronto Paramedics took the patient to a trauma centre with critical injuries. A spokesperson said a second patient was treated for minor injuries.

Police closed off the immediate area to vehicles due to the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire weren’t known as of early Monday evening.

